Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the Made by Google 2022 event. The search engine giant is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Pixel 8 series in the coming months. The word on the street is that the lineup will comprise a base Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8 Pro model.

As expected, the Pixel 8 series duo has been subject to many leaks despite the lack of official confirmation. For instance, design renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 recently popped up on the internet, giving us a glimpse into the upcoming handset's outward appearance before launch.

Now, reliable leaker Steve H. McFly (OnLeaks) has shed more light on the design of the Pixel 8 series. The tipster believes a major design change could be in the offing, particularly for the Pixel 8 Pro. Taking to Twitter, OnLeaks has posted new images that show the Pixel 8 Pro has rounder edges. Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro model's curves have a larger radius than those of its predecessor.

Also, the Pixel 8 Pro seems to have ditched its precursor's curve, and the display doesn't intersect with the side rails. Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro successor is expected to sport a smaller 6.5-inch display, probably due to the lack of the curve. So, Pixel 8 Pro might feel quite different than the existing Pixel 7 Pro when you use it.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Pixel 8 Pro could feature an ultrasonic scanner instead of an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. This could also separate the Pixel 8 Pro from the current Pro Pixel. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is likely to retain the flat display of the Pixel 7, according to a report by Tom's Guide. The report states the new Pixel phone will have gentler corners too.

Will Google ditch curved display?

On the downside, the Pixel 8 Pro looks thicker than the Pixel 7 Pro. However, this could be due to the image's perspective. Furthermore, OnLeaks clarifies that the borders do not represent the bezels around the display. The report claims consumers prefer smartphones with flat displays over curved-displayed phones to minimise display damage, on-screen distortions, and mistouches.

Notably, handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra take full advantage of the curved display. A curved display enhances the outward appearance as well as the ergonomics of the smartphone. The horizontal set of the camera bar appears to be sticking in the new set of leaked renders. The US-based tech company is expected to show off the Pixel 8 series at Google I/O 2023, which starts on May 10.

However, it might not divulge key details about the Pixel 8 lineup's features and hardware changes before the official unveiling. Some reports claim the Pixel 8 series will be launched in October. The handsets will probably pack Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset under the hood. Aside from this, the Pixel 8 series could get "staggered" HDR for the cameras.

Google Pixel Fold price tipped

In addition to showing off the Pixel 8 series, Google could unveil its first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, at the impending Google I/O annual conference. Ahead of the launch, noted tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Police) has revealed Google's pricing plans for the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. According to Brar, the Pixel Fold could cost between $1300 and $1500. Likewise, the leaker claims the Pixel 7a will retail for $450 - $500.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May.



7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regions



Pricing

Pixel Fold : $1300 - 1500

Pixel 7a : $450 - 500 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 15, 2023

In other words, there will be a huge $500 difference between Google's maiden foldable phone and the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4. As a result, the Pixel Fold will give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money in the US. Also, OnePlus' alleged foldable phone, dubbed the OnePlus V Fold, might also give Samsung competition in the country if it adopts a competitive pricing strategy.