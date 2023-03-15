Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the iPhone 15 series soon. The next-generation iPhones are expected to bring many major upgrades over the existing iPhone 14 line. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro range could boast improved features and higher-end specs than the non-Pro iPhone 15 models.

If a rumour making the rounds online turns out to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature Sony's upgraded LiDAR sensor. Moreover, suppliers in Apple's iPhone supply chain believe the A17 Bionic chip will bring a slew of notable enhancements to the upcoming iPhone 14 series successors.

The newfangled chipset could be over 30 percent more power efficient than the A16 Bionic chipset. Interestingly, Apple still hasn't put these speculations to rest. Now, the iPhone 15 Pro model's alleged benchmark scores have surfaced online ahead of the handset's rumoured launch event this fall.

iPhone 15 Pro benchmark scores leaked

The leaked benchmark scores suggest the upcoming A17 Bionic chip will be a major upgrade over its predecessor. Weibo user 用户937840 recently shared Geekbench 5 and 6 benchmark results for the A17 Bionic chip that will be powering the iPhone 15 Pro. The results were shared by renowned leakers ShrimpApplePro (SAP) and Revegnus on Twitter.

SAP could not find equivalent scores in the Geekbench results browser. So, he urges readers to take these alleged scores with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if the numbers shown for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's chip are accurate, then the upcoming iPhone will beat even the latest flagship Android phones.

The overall Geekbench scoreboards show the single-core scores of the iPhone 15 Pro match up to the higher-specced computer CPUs. In other words, the iPhone 15 Pro series could outperform phones and other devices. On the downside, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not pack this super-chip under the hood.

According to past leaks, the base and Plus models will use the same A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro range. This unbelievable performance boost could be attributed to Apple's decision to move to a 3nm process for its future chips. It is also worth noting that the current-gen A16 Bionic chip also offers ample power.

Chipsets fabbed on a 3nm process are more power efficient than the existing 4nm chips. The M3 series of computer and tablet chips could adopt the same technology. As a result, the upcoming Macs, MacBooks, and iPads could deliver outstanding processing speeds. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly adopt a lighter yet stronger titanium design.

Aside from this, the iPhone 15 Pro series will probably feature a new periscope zoom and offer longer battery life. According to some reports, Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Pro in September if it sticks to its usual iPhone launch routine. The much-awaited iPhone 15 Pro range is expected to ship with impressive features.

iPhone 15 Pro series expected features

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro models could get a new dark red colour option. As mentioned, they will probably come with a Sony-made LiDAR scanner for improved 3D depth scanning. Kuo claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope telephoto lens for 6x optical zoom support.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have a mute button that will be handy for turning the ringer on and off. Current-gen iPhones come with a mute switch. The iPhone 15 Pro series is also expected to have solid-state volume and power buttons. Furthermore, they will ship with 8GB of RAM, according to a report by TrendForce.

As if that weren't enough, the iPhone 15 Pro could support Wi-Fi 6E like the newly launched Macs and iPad Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro range will have a USB-C port that supports at least Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2, according to Kuo. Apple could start divulging vital information regarding the iPhone 15 series ahead of the launch.