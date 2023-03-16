Google is expected to make some major hardware announcements and give us our first glimpse into the next version of Android at the Google I/O 2023. Also, the search engine giant could unveil the Pixel 8 series at the impending annual developer conference.

In the meantime, the Google Pixel 8 lineup has been subject to a myriad of leaks. Moreover, the upcoming handsets' key details have been popping up on the internet lately. For instance, reliable tipster Mishaal Rahman recently claimed that the Pixel 8 series could have a security feature dubbed Advanced Memory Protection.

Multiple renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online. Notably, the Pixel 8's renders have been shared by MySmartPrice. Renowned tipster Onleaks has teamed up with Smartprix to share leaked renders of the Pixel 8 Pro. Four design images reveal the handset's front and rear panels. Also, the latest leak comprises a 360-degree animated view of the phone.

Pixel 8 Pro leaked renders, expected specifications

The leaked renders suggest the Pixel 8 Pro will have curved or rounded corners, unlike the sharp corners on the Pixel 7 Pro. Also, the Pixel 8 Pro's camera module looks slightly different than the one on its predecessor. An oval cutout now houses the three camera sensors. There's another sensor sitting below the camera flash.

The bottom edge features the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port, while the top edge doesn't have anything interesting. The right edge accommodates the power button and volume rockers, and the SIM tray is on the left side. The rear panel has the iconic Google logo. Moreover, the report revealed a few key specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.52-inch display with a punch-hole style cutout for the front shooter. The phone will be 12mm thick around the camera bump and measure 162.6×76.5×8.7mm. The first Pixel 8 Pro leak surfaced online in November 2022. The leak revealed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro carry codenames Shiba and Husky, respectively.

Furthermore, the report implied the Pixel 8 series would pack an all-new processor under the hood. This could turn out to be the Tensor G3 chipset codenamed, Zuma.

Pixel 8 leaked renders, expected specifications

Tipster Onleaks has shared the design renders of the upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone. The leaked render suggests the Pixel 7 successor will be available in a white colour option. The handset's rear panel features a tiny oval-shaped cutout for the two cameras and an LED flash. Like the Pro variant, the Pixel 8 has a curved design.

It is worth noting that the Pixel 7 has sharp edges. The phone has a 5.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the top. Aside from this, the Pixel 8 bears a striking resemblance to the Pixel 8 Pro. The phone's dimensions are 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and 12mm thick around the camera module (with the camera visor). In other words, the Pixel 8 will be smaller than its predecessor.

Also, the Pixel 8 seems to have a flat display. The right edge features the power and volume buttons. The frame has some antenna lines. This is a major sign that the handset will have a metal chassis. The bottom edge has the USB Type-C port and a few cutouts for the microphone and the primary speaker.

The Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature Google's upcoming Tensor G3 chipset. The processor will be made using Samsung's 3nm process. Also, it will be based on the unannounced Exynos 2300 SoC. The new chipset is expected to improve performance and efficiency over the Tensor G2 SoC. Notably, the G2 SoC is built using a 5nm process.

The word on the street is that the Pixel flagship smartphones will support staggered HDR functions. As a result, Pixel 8 series phones will be able to capture short as well as long exposure scenes simultaneously. Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro could get an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.