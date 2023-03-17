Apple reportedly plans to unveil the iPhone 15 series in the second half of 2023. However, some key details about the upcoming iPhone line have surfaced online, courtesy of noted leakers. Aside from this, iPhone 15 series has been subject to a myriad of leaks lately. The lineup comprises the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (aka iPhone 15 Ultra).

To recap, the iPhone 15 Pro benchmark scores popped up on the web earlier this week, indicating the 2023 iPhones will outperform the existing flagship Android phones. On the downside, a new report suggests the iPhone 15 Pro could carry a steep price tag. The upcoming flagship phone will reportedly cost more than its predecessors.

World's first renders of iPhone 15 Pro, coming in September 2023 📱‼️



Full video: https://t.co/CaLFALvUas pic.twitter.com/H7CCF8Hj6L — AppleTrack (@appltrack) February 24, 2023

Analyst at Hong Kong-based Haitong International Securities Jeff Pu claims the American tech giant may be planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro for the first time since the launch of the iPhone X. While the iPhone 15 series is expected to include four smartphones, only the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to see a price increase. This is also a sign that the iPhone 15 Pro could get exclusive features.

iPhone 15 Pro may see a price rise

According to an earlier report, the iPhone 15 Pro will have Sony's upgraded LiDAR sensor. This will be the first time Apple will upgrade the sensor since the debut of the iPhone 12 Pro. An ITHome report, citing the reliable analyst, points out that the iPhone 15 Pro series has been subject to price increase rumours a couple of times.

To recap, the rumour mill began churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro series price hike in January. Still, Apple hasn't confirmed whether it is planning to raise the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro successor. The Cupertino-based tech firm has been selling the Pro model for a starting price of $999 in the US since 2017 when the iPhone X became official.

However, exchange rate changes have repeatedly pushed the company to increase iPhone prices outside the U.S. It will be interesting to see whether the new models will see a price rise in the US due to the country's exceptional pace of inflation. It is worth noting that the starting price of the iPhone Pro series has remained the same for six generations.

So, it is safe to assume that Apple might finally break with the tradition by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro. However, it is uncertain if the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also see a price increase. Apple has a reputation for introducing a new colour option for the Pro models every year. For instance, the company introduced a Pacific Blue shade for the iPhone 12 Pro.

What else to expect?

Likewise, it unveiled a Sierra Blue colour option for the iPhone 13. Apple also added new shades of Space Black and Deep Purple for the iPhone 14 Pro. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the tech giant will introduce a new Dark Red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra. In the meantime, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have received an eye-catching Yellow colour option.

Past leaks suggest the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will bring a slew of significant upgrades over their respective predecessors. These improvements will be in overall performance and the battery life department. Notably, the gains can be attributed to the presence of the A17 Bionic chipset. The power-packed is reportedly built using a 3nm process.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.

Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.

Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

Aside from this, the Pro models are expected to get solid-state Taptic buttons that resemble the iPhone SE's home button. In other words, the iPhone 15 Pro series will not have the traditional mechanical buttons.

Also, the iPhone 15 series could adopt a more rounded design. Some reports imply Apple could launch a titanium-framed iPhone 15 Ultra model. However, a Tom's Guide report suggests the iPhone 15 Ultra will not likely see the light of day until 2024.