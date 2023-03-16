Google Pixel 7 series went official less than six months ago. However, Pixel fans are restlessly waiting for the arrival of the Pixel 8 line, which comprises the base Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While Google is still mum on its plan to unveil the next generation of Pixel phones, the word on the street is that the Pixel 7 series successors are on the verge of becoming official.

Regrettably, details about the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are few and far between. Nevertheless, Google will likely add a few enhancements to its upcoming handsets. For instance, the company's next phone lineup could offer longer battery life, improved cameras, and more.

Google Pixel 8 expected release date

Google usually unveils the Pixel series in late autumn. So, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 8 series duo could launch around the same timeline. In other words, the Pixel 8 series could launch in October. To recall, the company's upcoming devices with model numbers G0DZQ, GWKK3, and GHL1X were recently listed on the FCC certification website.

The aforesaid model numbers could be associated with the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a, according to an earlier report. This is also a major sign that the phone's launch is right around the corner. The Pixel 7 series was launched on October 6, 2022. Likewise, Google announced the Pixel 6 line on October 19, 2021.

Folks at Tom's Guide suggest the Pixel 8 could debut early to mid-October. However, this Pixel 8 launch timeline could change in the coming months. Also, it is worth noting that Google showed off the Pixel 7 at Google I/O 2022. Google I/O 2023 is slated to kick off on May 10.

The company might give us our first glimpse into the much-awaited smartphones, provided it doesn't deviate from last year's approach.

Google Pixel 8 series design

Google adopted an all-new design for its flagship phones back in 2021. So, the Pixel 8 series will not likely undergo a radical design overhaul. Still, the Pixel 7 series' outward appearance was slightly fine-tuned. New renders shared by leaker Steven H. McFly (aka OnLeaks) suggest the Pixel 8 Pro will draw inspiration from the Pixel 7 Pro for its design.

Leaks of the Pixel 8 Pro that was shared by On Leaks. In addition, significant changes can be seen in the camera module, where all three lenses are now combined into a single oval area. Under the flash there is a new sensor, but its specific function remains unknown. It could be… https://t.co/wONCQEMGAS pic.twitter.com/33WwwXfn90 — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) March 14, 2023

However, the Pixel 8 Pro will have more rounded corners than its predecessor. Moreover, the horizontal camera bar houses a new sensor under the flash. Leaked Pixel 8 renders suggest the next-gen Pixel phone will be smaller than the existing Pixel 7. According to a report by GSM Arena, the Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm. So, it is 2.4mm narrower and 5mm shorter than Pixel 7.

The other sensor might be a depth sensor which is great because that should help with edge detection for portraits also we might see portrait mode using a telephoto lens 👀 — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) March 14, 2023

Also, the phone could sport a smaller 5.8-inch display, while its predecessor features a 6.3-inch screen. Furthermore, the renders confirm the presence of rounded corners. The telephoto lens is only available on the Pixel 8 Pro model.

Google Pixel 8 series cameras

The Pixel 8 is expected to get a major camera upgrade over the outgoing Pixel 7 series. The leaker who discovered the codename, screen resolution, and Tensor G3 chip claims the Pixel 8 series will use staggered HDR. To those unaware, staggered HDR can take long and short exposure shots simultaneously.

This should eliminate photography issues like ghosting effects and strobing. Moreover, it is faster than Google's traditional method. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 camera sensor that can't handle staggered HDR on a hardware level.

In other words, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could feature an upgraded main camera sensor. This could turn out to be Samsung's GN2 sensor. Notably, the search engine giant could put these speculations to rest ahead of the Pixel 8 series launch. In the meantime, past leaks have shed light on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's key specifications.