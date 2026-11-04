Keisha Lance Bottoms has made US political history after defeating Donald Trump-backed Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia's gubernatorial election on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Democrat, who previously served as Atlanta's mayor and an adviser to former President Joe Biden, will become America's first Black woman governor.

Her victory also ended more than two decades of Republican control of Georgia's governorship. Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive, reportedly spent more than $200 million (£153 million approximately) of his own money on the campaign.

Beyond her election victory, Bottoms has spent years navigating local politics, national government and family life. These eight visuals trace the milestones that shaped her journey.

1. Growing Up in Atlanta

Born and raised in Atlanta, Bottoms is the daughter of soul singer Major Lance and Sylvia Robinson. Her childhood changed when her father was imprisoned on drug-related charges, leaving her mother to support the family.

An early photograph of her as a first grader shows a glimpse into the ambitions and dreams that Bottoms held that later influenced her views on opportunity and second chances.

2. Becoming Atlanta's Mayor in 2018

Today I was sworn in as the 60th Mayor of Atlanta. This is a moment I won’t soon forget. Thank you to my family, friends and all of Atlanta for your support, your encouragement and your faith in me. I am honored to be your new Mayor - now let’s get to work. #OneAtlanta https://t.co/Du4FXDL2dN — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 3, 2018

Bottoms was sworn in as Atlanta's 60th mayor in January 2018. Her inauguration marked a significant step in her career, placing her in charge of one of America's most influential cities.

3. Leading Atlanta During the 2020 Protests

WATCH: Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tells @FaceTheNation that Pres. Trump should sometimes just "stop talking,” after demonstrators descended on U.S. cities Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd and clashes became more violent at night https://t.co/vj94UYjVsX https://t.co/lPoPmeugP4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2020

Photographs from the demonstrations following George Floyd's murder capture a difficult period of her mayoralty. Bottoms addressed protesters and confronted questions about policing, racial injustice and public safety. Her handling of the unrest attracted national attention, alongside criticism over violence and crime in the city.

4. Serving During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Bottoms also led Atlanta through the coronavirus pandemic, publicly disagreeing with Republican Governor Brian Kemp over restrictions. Images from her public briefings illustrate the challenges of governing during a public health emergency.

5. Keisha Lance Bottoms With Her Husband and Children

Away from politics, Bottoms shares four children with her husband, Derek Bottoms. Family photographs offer readers a more personal look at the former mayor, who has spoken publicly about motherhood and balancing family responsibilities with public office.

6. Joining Joe Biden's White House

After deciding against seeking a second mayoral term, Bottoms joined the Biden administration in 2022. She served as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement until 2023. Photographs from Washington show her time spent with the former president.

7. Campaigning Alongside Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama joined Bottoms on the campaign trail ahead of Georgia's 2026 election. She also received support from Biden and campaigned alongside Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. Their appearances highlighted the national importance of the contest in a closely divided state.

8. Keisha Lance Bottoms' Daughter Celebrates Her Mother's Historic Victory

Keisha Lance Bottoms' daughter: First, I just want to say how proud I am of my mom. Tonight, Georgia made its choice. Mom, I love you. I can't wait to see what you do for the state. Congratulations. https://t.co/2EcrXmPMEd — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026

One of the most personal moments of Bottoms' election victory came when her daughter took the stage during the celebrations to congratulate her mother. Speaking before the crowd, she expressed pride in Bottoms' achievement and excitement about her future as Georgia's governor.

'First, I just want to say how proud I am of my mom. Tonight, Georgia made its choice. Mom, I love you. I can't wait to see what you do for the state. Congratulations,' she said.

The mother-daughter moment offered a personal ending to a historic election night, as Bottoms celebrated becoming America's first Black woman elected governor alongside her family and supporters.