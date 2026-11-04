The Learjet 60 that crashed in Florida, killing nine people, was reportedly involved in a tense exchange with air traffic control months earlier, when its crew was warned about 'severe turbulence.' The resurfaced May recording has raised fresh questions about the aircraft's flight history as investigators examine what caused the devastating Palm Beach County disaster.

The audio captures a controller challenging the crew's description of turbulent conditions and ordering an immediate descent. However, the identities of those heard in the recording have not been confirmed, and there is no established link between the earlier incident and Sunday's fatal crash.

What Happened During the Learjet 60's May Flight?

The aircraft, registered as N722BD, was flying over Newark, New Jersey, in May when air traffic control questioned why it was climbing. A woman in the cockpit reportedly responded that the crew was experiencing moderate turbulence and was unable to maintain altitude.

The controller disputed the assessment, saying: 'That is not moderate, descend to 4,000 [feet] immediately.'

The exchange continued as the controller asked whether the aircraft was experiencing severe turbulence. Both a man and a woman reportedly confirmed the conditions, adding that there were no injuries on board.

The identities of the crew members involved in the May flight remain unknown. There is also no confirmation that either person was among those aboard the aircraft when it crashed.

Florida Learjet Crash Kills Nine in Palm Beach County

The Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas on Sunday, 1 November, when it crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida. The aircraft plunged into a residential area before bursting into flames, leaving a crater-like hole at the impact site.

All nine people aboard were killed, including passengers Adam Robinson, a technology entrepreneur, his wife Helen Sharp and their children, Emma, four, and Charlie, two. Their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, was also on board, alongside passengers Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

Pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, were operating the aircraft.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the disaster as 'cataclysmic.' Referring to footage of the crash, he said the plane looked 'like a missile going down.'

Joe Mixon Reveals He Flew on Same Learjet Last Month

Former NFL star Joe Mixon revealed that he had travelled on the same Learjet 60 just last month with the same two pilots. Mixon described Gregory and Filgueiras as 'incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people.'

He also expressed heartbreak over the death of Filgueiras, saying learning about the young co-pilot's bright future made the tragedy even more devastating.

His account has added another emotional dimension to the disaster, although it does not provide evidence about the cause of the crash.

NTSB and FAA Investigate Fatal Learjet 60 Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched investigations into the crash.

Investigators are examining the aircraft's flight history, cockpit communications, weather conditions and other evidence to establish what happened during its final moments.

The May turbulence recording has drawn renewed attention to the Learjet's previous flights. However, investigators have not established whether the earlier incident was connected to Sunday's disaster.

The cause of the Florida Learjet crash remains under investigation.