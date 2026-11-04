Former Police Scotland officer Derek McNee has been jailed for seven years after repeatedly raping a woman who was unconscious or heavily intoxicated, with one assault captured in a 35-minute video on his mobile phone. He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, 2 November 2026, after pleading guilty to the offences.

Police recovered four videos from McNee's phone after seizing it during an investigation. Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson told the court that the recordings showed McNee performing sexual acts on the woman while she was clearly intoxicated. At various points, she was asleep or unconscious, and she was fully unresponsive throughout one clip.

McNee also admitted a separate course of abusive behaviour towards another woman between 2021 and 2025, as well as possessing an electronic stun gun found in his car. He received an extended sentence of eight and a half years, comprising seven years in custody and an additional 18 months on licence.

Four Videos Recovered From His Phone

The court heard that McNee had asked the woman whether he could perform sexual acts while she was asleep. She agreed to being filmed, and he later sent her some of the footage. Although she watched the recordings and told him to delete them, they remained on his phone.

One video lasted 35 minutes. The sentencing statement described McNee ordering the woman to remain still and telling her to be quiet. At one point, she audibly objected to his actions, but he continued. In another recording, he wore a mask across his eyes while the woman remained unresponsive.

The judge said the offences involved repeated sexual assaults over four months. The woman had been taking drugs with McNee and often fell asleep or became unconscious. Judge David Young KC said she was incapable of consenting to sexual activity in that condition.

He also referred to two victim impact statements describing the woman's distress and the lasting psychological and practical effects of the abuse.

Harassment and Previous Conviction

McNee admitted subjecting a second woman to abusive behaviour over more than four years. After their relationship ended, she tried to stop contact, including changing her telephone number. He obtained the new number and contacted her almost 30 times in two days.

He was also convicted of possessing an electronic stun gun, which police found beneath the steering wheel of his car during a search.

The court imposed indefinite non-harassment orders preventing him from contacting or approaching either woman. He will also be subject to sex offender notification requirements indefinitely.

McNee had a previous conviction in 2021 for engaging in abusive conduct towards another woman. The case involved assault, a threat to kill and damage to her jacket with tweezers. He received supervision and a curfew.

Seven Years In Custody

McNee served as a police constable for seven years before resigning from Police Scotland in 2016. He later operated a dog grooming business in Paisley.

Detective Inspector Mairi MacDonald said McNee had subjected the women to 'horrific abuse' and praised their courage in reporting the offences. She said their accounts had played an important role in bringing him to justice.

Police Scotland said specially trained officers and partner agencies were available to support people reporting violence or sexual abuse.