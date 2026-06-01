Apple's first foldable iPhone is edging closer to launch, with new leaks pointing to a limited colour range and growing evidence that the device is being developed under a tightly controlled rollout strategy. The rumoured iPhone Ultra is expected to arrive in just two muted finishes, as multiple industry accounts indicate Apple is prioritising engineering stability and premium positioning over design variation for its first entry into the foldable market.

The latest claims come as supply-chain reporting and analyst briefings suggest Apple's foldable project has moved beyond early conceptual stages, although the company has not confirmed any product details.

First Colour Leak

A new image posted on Weibo by leaker Ice Universe is said to show a white version of Apple's foldable device, although the unit appears to be a prototype or dummy model rather than a final production version. Leaker Instant Digital has also indicated that white is currently the only colour believed to have been finalised internally, making it the most consistently referenced finish across current leaks.

First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image https://t.co/1B6O6lUaBn pic.twitter.com/gKlXUEK7Ok — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 1, 2026

While Apple has not commented, industry reporting and supply-chain chatter indicate development is progressing, with component testing and manufacturing preparation understood to be underway.

Limited Colour Range Expected

Macworld, citing supply-chain sources, says the foldable could debut in two finishes: a white option and an indigo shade similar to Deep Blue tones used in recent Pro models. That would place Apple's first foldable at the more restrained end of its product range, with fewer colour variations than standard flagship iPhones.

First iPhone Ultra color may have just leaked



According to new leaks, Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone could launch in a white finish as one of its two rumored color options



The second rumored color is said to be an indigo/deep blue shade inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro



Apple… pic.twitter.com/2XHnxt1riu — AppleDrop (@TheAppleDrop) June 1, 2026

Some analysts believe the limited palette reflects Apple's intention to position the device as a premium first-generation product, where manufacturing control and brand identity are prioritised over personalisation.

iPhone X Approach Revisited

Apple's strategy draws clear parallels with the iPhone X launch, which arrived in only Silver and Space Grey despite representing a major design shift. The foldable appears to follow a similar approach.

A restricted colour range helps reduce early production complexity while reinforcing exclusivity for a high-cost device entering a new category. Rather than emphasising variety, Apple appears to be focusing on product identity and controlled rollout in its first generation of foldable hardware.

Engineering Challenges Remain

Several reports indicate Apple is still working through engineering challenges linked to the foldable design, particularly around hinge durability and long-term structural reliability. Industry observers note that such issues are common in the category, with rival devices often facing scrutiny over screen creasing and mechanical wear.

Apple’s foldable iPhone could face production issues but not because of the hinge 👀



A new leak says Apple is struggling with PCB manufacturing for the rumored “iPhone Ultra”, while previous rattling hinge rumors were reportedly false.



Expected highlights:

• Nearly… pic.twitter.com/4pH9DsiCeJ — Saurav (@Saurav_DJ47) May 27, 2026

Read more Apple's iPhone Fold and 'Ultra' Macs Leak—OLED Touchscreens Point to Premium Tier Beyond Pro Apple's iPhone Fold and 'Ultra' Macs Leak—OLED Touchscreens Point to Premium Tier Beyond Pro

Although Apple is widely expected to resolve these issues ahead of launch, development is understood to remain active, with refinement and testing still ongoing. This may also explain the restrained launch strategy, including limited colours and simplified configuration options, which would reduce complexity during early production.

Repairability Focus Emerging

Alongside durability concerns, recent leaks suggest Apple is exploring a more modular internal structure for the foldable device. This could improve repairability compared with many existing foldables, which are often criticised for high servicing costs and limited access to internal components.

If implemented, it would mark a notable shift in Apple's design priorities within the foldable category, where longevity and serviceability are becoming increasingly important competitive factors.

Premium Pricing Expected

Pricing is expected to place the device firmly in the ultra-premium segment. Multiple reports have indicated the foldable iPhone could cost more than $2,000, making it one of Apple's most expensive devices to date.

🚨 BREAKING: iPhone Ultra (Fold)



• Foldable iPhone

• Around $2000 price point



• Internal test concepts

✅ Side-mounted fingerprint

✅ Wide foldable form factor

✅ AI stylus

✅ Variable aperture camera

✅ Multispectral sensor

✅ ~5000mAh battery



It is a HEAVILY inspired… pic.twitter.com/2AS3eoLcU0 — Gm (@Gm_t18) March 22, 2026

At that level, analysts say buyers are more likely to prioritise build quality, performance and exclusivity over cosmetic variation such as colour choice.

This pricing structure aligns with Apple's broader approach of positioning the device as a controlled, high-end entry into a new product category.

A Cautious 2026 Rollout

The iPhone Ultra is still expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during Apple's September 2026 event window, although timelines could shift depending on manufacturing progress.

For now, the emerging picture from leaks and supply-chain reporting suggests Apple is taking a cautious, highly controlled approach to its first foldable device. Limited colours, ongoing engineering refinement and a premium pricing strategy all point to a deliberate rollout designed to establish reliability and exclusivity before any broader expansion of the product line.