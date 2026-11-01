A retiree on a fixed income of $2,000 (£1,500) a month in Social Security benefits could have a mortgage lender count as much as $2,500 (£1,875) in qualifying income under Fannie Mae rules. The benefit itself does not increase.

The higher figure is an underwriting adjustment that may help a borrower qualify, provided the lender verifies the relevant conditions.

Mortgage lenders compare debts with qualifying income when assessing applications. Fannie Mae's Selling Guide, section B3-3.1-01, says verified nontaxable income likely to continue can be increased by 25 per cent.

A higher adjustment may apply if comparable wage earners would generally pay more than 25 per cent in federal and state taxes. The adjustment is not automatic.

How the Social Security Income Uplift Works

Fannie Mae's Social Security guidance, section B3-3.4-15, allows lenders to treat 15 per cent of Social Security income as nontaxable without additional proof. The lender can increase that portion by 25 per cent.

For a $2,000 (£1,500) monthly benefit, 15 per cent is $300 (£225). A 25 per cent adjustment adds $75 (£56), producing $2,075 (£1,556) in qualifying income. If the borrower documents that the entire benefit is nontaxable and meets the requirements, a 25 per cent adjustment produces $2,500 (£1,875). The difference is $425 (£319) a month.

Taxability depends on wider income and filing status. The IRS generally calculates combined income by adding adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and half of annual benefits.

The base amount is $25,000 (£18,750) for a single filer and $32,000 (£24,000) for a married couple filing jointly. A married person filing separately who lived with their spouse during the year has a $0 (£0) base amount.

If Social Security is a person's only income, half of $24,000 (£18,000) in annual benefits is $12,000 (£9,000), below the single-filer base amount. Pension payments or individual retirement account withdrawals can change the calculation. These thresholds concern federal tax treatment, not mortgage eligibility.

Paperwork, Proof and the Mortgage Application

Fannie Mae requires evidence of regular benefit payments. An award letter can document the benefit, while Form SSA-1099 reports benefits paid and repaid.

Form 1040 reports benefits on line 6a and any taxable portion on line 6b. A zero on line 6b can help show that no benefits were taxable that year, but a lender may require further evidence.

The lender assesses qualifying income alongside debts and the proposed housing payment. Other underwriting requirements apply, and different loan programmes may follow different rules. Borrowers should ask which programme applies and what documents are needed.

Why 'Qualifying Income' Is Not Take-Home Cash

Qualifying income is not spendable money. The standard Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 (£152) a month in 2026. If deducted from a $2,000 (£1,500) benefit, approximately $1,797 (£1,348) remains before other deductions. A lender's $2,500 (£1,875) qualifying-income figure does not mean that amount reaches the borrower's bank account.

The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6 per cent cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, with higher payments beginning in January. That increase does not guarantee more affordable housing. Property taxes, insurance, maintenance and other expenses also affect a retiree's budget.

Before making an offer, borrowers should calculate affordability using the money they receive and account for other housing costs. A higher qualifying figure may help with an application, but it does not guarantee approval or show what a borrower can comfortably afford.