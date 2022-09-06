Apple is tipped to announce an Apple Watch Pro model at its September 7 launch event. The Pro model is reportedly more durable than the other two Watch 8 series models.

The rugged smartwatch could target heavy-duty athletes. Bloomberg's noted tech reporter Mark Gurman claimed that the Watch Pro would adopt an all-new design.

This will be a major change to Apple's original design unveiled back in 2018 via the Watch Series 4. While nothing is set in stone yet, new leaks have arrived from China, which divulged some key details regarding the rugged new Pro model ahead of launch.

Leaker Sonny Dickson and Weibo user UnclePan have shared some images of the purported smartwatch. The two tipsters have previously shared accurate information about upcoming Apple products. The images give us a glimpse into the accessory cases for the Apple Watch Pro model.

Another photo in case people are interested in Apple Watch Series 8 Pro. https://t.co/kMYnYdWZzN pic.twitter.com/G9Zd0r7S3t — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 5, 2022

According to UnclePan's Weibo post, the Apple Watch Pro model will not be squarish in terms of shape. The noted leaker claimed that the Apple Watch Pro would adopt a new form factor. The recently leaked casing corroborates this speculation.

Notably, the casings in the pictures imply that the main body of the Apple Watch Pro will be slightly rounded. The chassis' upper rim that extends to the display will be flat. Moreover, the upper rim will fit the flatter screen completely, which will shield the Watch Pro against impacts.

Multiple cutouts on the right side indicate that the Apple Watch Pro will feature larger Side buttons and a Digital Crown. The left edge appears to have unusually large individual openings. One of these openings is round, while the other is pill-shaped. It is unclear whether these openings are meant to house a new speaker design or extra physical buttons.

Past leaks asserted that Apple was preparing to bring flat edges to the Apple Watch Series 7. These flat edges were tipped to resemble the ones seen on the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. Regrettably, this speculation did not come to fruition.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Pro‌ is tipped to come with a larger display that shows health and fitness-tracking data at the same time. It will comprise multiple redesigned watch faces.

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro variant will also have a new low-power mode. The display will measure 2 inches diagonally, larger than Watch Series 7‌'s 1.9-inch diagonal screen size.

Also, the screen is said to be more shatter-resistant than the other Watch Series 8‌ models. On the other hand, the standard ‌Watch 8 model could retain the same design as its predecessor. It could use a robust battery to draw its juices.