Apple Watch SE 2 could be in the offing at the Far Out event on September 7. Apple is set to launch the next iPhone model, dubbed the iPhone 14, and its variants at the impending event. Aside from this, the Cupertino-based tech firm is tipped to announce a myriad of other exciting products at the event. Even the Apple Watch 8 could go official at the September 2022 product event.

Now, noted Apple tech correspondent Mark Gurman has divulged some vital pieces of information concerning the Apple Watch SE 2 ahead of launch. Gurman claimed Apple is prepping to unveil three types of Watches during its upcoming event.

The original Watch SE made its debut in 2020, sporting a mammoth display. Apple SE model targeted people who aren't typically likely to buy an Apple Watch. So, the 2020 original came with a myriad of features that would prove advantageous to more vulnerable wearers such as seniors.

Past leaks have indicated that the Apple Watch SE 2 is headed to the market soon. However, this is the first solid rumour hinting at its imminent arrival.

The word on the street is that Apple will ditch older platforms, and equip the Watch 8 with the latest chipset. However, Gurman has put these speculations to rest by noting that both wearables will draw power from the latest Apple S8 processor.

The current-gen Apple Watch SE features an S5 chipset that powered the Watch Series 5 in 2019. Gurman also claims that the Apple Watch 8 will adopt an upgraded solution that will pave the way for new features.

He reiterated earlier reports that suggest the smartwatch will feature a body-temperature sensor. Gurman also predicted that the upcoming wearables would come with new fertility-related settings to target women.

Moreover, the new smartwatch will retain classic advanced Apple Watch features like ECG support. The three models expected to launch at the Far Out event include the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Pro, and the regular Apple Watch 8.

For those unaware, the Apple Watch Pro will be more rugged than the other smartwatches in the Apple Watch 8 lineup.