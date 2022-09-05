The Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone has popped up on the internet courtesy of a leaked unboxing video ahead of launch. The clip gives fans a glimpse into the upcoming smartphone's awe-inspiring design. To recall, Google confirmed that it is planning to launch the Pixel 6 series successor earlier this year at I/O 2022.

In a bid to build hype around the Google Pixel 7 series, the company showed off the rear panel design of its next Pixel smartphones. Moreover, Google announced a slew of other key details of the Pixel 7 series, including the processor it will pack under the hood. Notably, a new Tensor chip will power the upcoming smartphones.

The Pro variant will be a more premium offering than the standard Google Pixel 7 model, as the naming suggests. So, it will sport a larger display and a more powerful battery unit. In the photography department, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to house a triple rear camera setup. The search engine giant is likely to shed light on the Pixel 7 series pricing and availability in the coming days.

The alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's unboxing video has surfaced online amid the lack of official confirmation. The clip shows the handset's design in all its glory, which coincides with the official design renders shared by Google not long ago.

The purported Google Pixel 7 Pro model has an aluminum camera strip on the rear panel. Also, the back of the phone houses circular and pill-shaped cutouts for sensors. The right edge of the horizontally-aligned camera bar has an LED flash as well.

The display of the phone shows the official Google Pixel animation sequence upon booting. This is a major sign that the Google phone in the video is not a prototype or some mockup.

As if that weren't enough, the smartphone's retail box includes documentation, as well as the charging cable. This further proves that the device in the video is an official unit. On the downside, the Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video does not reveal any key specifications.