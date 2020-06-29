Weeks before WWDC 2020, there were numerous rumours as to what might be revealed aside from software upgrades. Nevertheless, the week went by without anything notable announced on the hardware side. Nevertheless, most of the operating systems of its various devices will soon have improved functionally. for example, the Apple Watch will have even more health-related features when watchOS 7 launches. Many analysts claim that these upcoming changes are just in time to help out with the current health crisis.

Last week, Apple held its first-ever Worldwide Developers Conference that was completely virtual. The company was praised by the tech industry for its stellar presentation despite the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. When the pandemic started, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued advisories to reduce the risk of transmission. Among these are social distancing, isolation, and frequent hand washing.

The American consumer electronics manufacturer plans to use the microphone and motion sensors of the Apple Watch with machine learning to guide users when they wash their hands. watchOS 7 will automatically launch a 20-second timer the moment the system detects motion relative to the aforementioned activity. As detailed by Fox News, if there is no movement before the countdown expires, the smartwatch will issue a notification.

Meanwhile, location tracking will likewise remind owners of the wearable to wash their hands the moment they arrive home. "We're energised by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness, and wellness," stated Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams.

"watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected," he added. In the past, Apple has been criticised for its failure to optimise its popular wearable. Sleep tracking was a feature that almost every other smartwatch brand except the Cupertino-based tech outfit, natively integrated by default.

Apple Watch users have been requesting Apple to enable the feature even before watchOS 7. It seems the developers have finally listened to what users wanted. Prior to its official release, those who signed up for beta access can try it out soon.