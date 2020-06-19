With most of the major launches from Android OEM manufacturers already done, the tech industry is now anticipating what Apple has in store for 2020. This year marks the first time the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit goes completely online for its Worldwide Developers Conference. Except for Samsung's Unpacked event in February, every other big reveal earlier this year was likewise done over the internet. While on-site hands-on experiences will not be available, some suspect that review units will be shipped to journalists instead. WWDC20 will take place from June 22 to 26.

According to Apple's webpage for the event, the livestream will be aired from Apple Park – its corporate headquarters. WWDC20 is expected to focus on the software side of the company's offerings, with in-depth discussions on what it hopes to bring to the table when it launches later this year. Of course, there will be snippets of information and possibly some reveals of the hardware that it will ship along with.

Where and when will it go live?

Those hoping to catch the broadcast live can watch it on Apple's official website and other streaming platforms. Perhaps the most convenient option is to view on their YouTube page. The link can be already accessed now, but will go live in a few days. Moreover, there's also an option to click on the "Set reminder" button in order to be notified when it is about to start.

WWDC20 is scheduled to start exactly at 10 a.m. PDT or 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom. The presentation will likely last a little over an hour, according to a report from the Independent. The event will run through until June 26, and will be followed by the Apple Design Awards on June 29.

What will Apple showcase at WWDC20?

Given that it is called the Worldwide Developers Conference, the presentative will be mostly centred on technical sessions. Apple hopes to provide users with the tools and answer questions they might have about the new features and functionalities of its software.

Even though WWDC20 will highlight updates for iOS, tvOS, macOS, and WatchOS, the company usually debuts new products as well. Hardware speculated to be unveiled are ARM-based MacBooks, AirTags, AirPods Studio, and iPhone 12 among others. However, these should be taken with a pinch of salt until then.