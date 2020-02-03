Ever since the first Apple Watch model launched, the manufacturer did little to change the overall design and functionality of the wearable. While other brands presented multiple models with round displays, the Cupertino, California-based tech group stuck with the same formula for about five generations now. Nevertheless, there is speculation that there might be a significant update with the upcoming hardware refresh for 2020.

As with most rumours surrounding new gadgets, Forbes reports that it comes from a patent application submitted by the American company. One of the defining features of the Apple Watch on top of the shape of its display is the digital crown. This gives the device a semblance of a traditional mechanical wristwatch and likewise toggles various functions.

However, if the patent documents are to be considered, longtime users of the Apple Watch will likely bid the digital crown goodbye for good. In retrospect, this approach reminds analysts of when iPhone engineers did away with the 3.5-mm headphone jack. It was a tough decision to make in order to pursue a slimmer form factor. Now, it seems Apple plans to do the same for its smartwatch.

While there will be users who will complain about the digital crown's removal, others are notably enthusiastic about the tweak. The original interface is a combination of mechanical and digital, which supposedly takes up more space than what was suggested in the papers. "A watch can include a user input component that employs an optical sensor to receive input from a user," as elaborated by notations on the documents.

"The motions and gestures provided by the user can be directly detected with optical systems of the input component, so that the number of moving parts are reduced and space within the watch is more efficiently utilised," read the abstract for the unnamed Apple Watch model.

Meanwhile, what makes it even more intriguing is that this optical sensor might not even require the user to make physical contact with the smartwatch. Sources believe the new Apple Watch will be thinner than its predecessors, but will still pack cutting-edge features and fitness tracking options. As with most patent applications, this does not confirm anything until the company certifies its existence.