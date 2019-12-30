Ever since the release of the Apple Watch Series 4, consumers and medical professionals have been lauding its focus on fitness and health. The introduction of a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) likewise incorporated another layer of versatility. In fact, there have been multiple reports of users crediting the heart-monitoring features of the smartwatch for saving their lives. While this is certainly great publicity for the manufacturer, a doctor is allegedly suing the company over the device's heart monitoring technology.

This comes from a report by Fox Business, which details the lawsuit filed by Dr. Joseph Wiesel, a New York University cardiologist, According to sources, he points out that Apple is aware of the violations related to the technology in questions but still proceeded to profit from it. The documents indicate that the doctor "invented and perfected a method and device for detecting atrial fibrillation by assessing whether a pulse rate pattern is regular or irregular."

To date, Wiesel owns a total of five patents that deal with the detection of certain arrhythmia patterns that could indicate atrial fibrillation. Apple allegedly had "indisputable actual knowledge" of the cardiologist's patents on the technology that cause problems through the heart rate of the user. The Apple Watch continues to be best-selling wearable right now with its suite of health-related functions.

Moreover, he sent correspondence to the tech group to highlight the problem, which was apparently ignored. As of this writing, the Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics outfit has yet to issue a response regarding the claims. It remains to be seen how far this lawsuit will progress and how the manufacturer will handle the accusations.

Given the current popularity of the Apple Watch, the company stands to lose a lot if ever the courts rule in favour of Wiesel. However, it is still too early to speculate on the outcome.

Earlier this month, an Apple Watch user from Florida was reportedly saved by the heart rate monitoring software of the smartwatch. The 74-year-old man was prompted by the device that detected Atrial Fibrillation. Since he and his family were unaware of what it meant, a quick internet search prompted them to immediately seek medical help