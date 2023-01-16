The much-awaited Apple Watch Ultra successor isn't likely to make its debut until 2024. However, all sorts of speculations surrounding the purported smartwatch have started to surface online.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be an adventurer-grade smartwatch. Also, this second-gen premium smart wearable could sport the American tech giant's first-ever display.

The rumoured display panel will reportedly adopt advanced microLED technology. Moreover, it will be interesting to see whether other Apple devices will get the same advanced display in the future.

The upcoming wearable has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. The device could carry the Watch Ultra 2024, Watch Ultra series 2, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 moniker.

Meanwhile, a new report claims the next Watch Ultra will feature Apple's in-house display. Also, the word on the street is that Apple has been working on this project since 2018.

This could leave leading display manufacturers, as well as the entire display market in a state of shock. However, Apple is still mum on its upcoming Watch Ultra, which is expected to sport a new version of a 1.9-inch screen.

After bringing the custom microLED displays to the new Watch Ultra model, Apple is planning to bring the technology to the Mac, iPad, and iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman claims it took Apple nearly six years to develop microLED technology, which will debut as the company's first display. Aside from this, Apple is reportedly working on its own chipset as well.

Apple's microLED project is reportedly codenamed T159, and it kicked off a few years ago. This display will be brighter and produce more colours with different viewing angles.

As a result, the images will look like they've been painted on the screen. If this speculation turns out to be true, Apple might be gearing up to discontinue using displays from LG and Samsung.

According to Gurman, Apple wants to eventually bring its custom microLED displays to all its key products. However, this isn't likely to happen anytime soon due to the complexity of the technology.