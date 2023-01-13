Apple boasts an impressive array of audio products including the AirPods lineup. The company's in-ear true wireless earbuds continue to garner huge popularity among audiophiles.

The Cupertino-based tech giant releases new devices in a bid to stay at the forefront of the audio segment. Moreover, AirPods are without an iota of doubt the world's bestselling TWS earbuds.

On the downside, they aren't easy on the pocketbook. As a result, budget-conscious buyers usually end up getting their hands on true wireless earbuds from other brands that make more affordable audio products.

Now, it looks like Apple wants to change its reputation for offering only steeply-priced audio devices. In line with this, the American tech firm is reportedly prepping to launch a more affordable version of the AirPods in early 2024.

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the company will soon unveil a pocket-friendly standard AirPods. Moreover, Kuo suggests these AirPods will carry a reasonable price tag of $99.

In addition to that, Apple is gearing up to launch the second generation of AirPods Max on-ear headphones. The mass shipment of the pocket-friendly AirPods and second-gen AirPods Max could start either in the first or second quarter of 2024.

Alternatively, the mass shipment of these products could take place in early 2025. The second-generation AirPods is the most affordable AirPods model in the market at the moment.

The second-generation AirPods retail for $129. However, the third-generation model will set you back $169. It has a Lightning charging case. The MagSafe case model costs $179.

Details about the cheaper AirPods features are still scarce. It is also unclear how Apple will separate the more affordable model from the other models. The second-gen model normally costs $99.

Moreover, Kuo believes Apple will collaborate with a different supplier for its AirPods. So, the company will replace Goertek with a subsidiary of Hon Hai (Foxconn), Hong Teng.

Hong Teng and Luxshare ICT will probably assemble the AirPods Max simultaneously. Surprisingly, Apple hasn't released a successor to AirPods Max since it went official in 2020.

To recap, Apple launched the AirPods Pro Gen 2 as its latest TWS earbuds last year. It will be interesting to see whether the new AirPods Max will pack the latest H2 chip that powers up the second-gen AirPods Pro.