The iPhone 14 Pro model will ship with 128GB of internal storage if rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the iPhone 14 series has been subject to many leaks lately.

Now, Apple is reportedly planning to launch four new models as part of the iPhone 14 series, which include the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, past leaks suggested that the iPhone 14 series would launch on September 13. As per earlier reports, the iPhone 14 Pro models will offer more storage capacity than their predecessors.

The base iPhone 14 series model was tipped to offer a hearty 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 13 models shipped with 128GB of onboard storage. However, a market research analyst claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to come in a 128GB storage configuration. Research firm TrendForce indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro models would ship with a minimum of 256GB of internal storage.

Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will not ditch the 128GB storage configuration. As per a report by MacRumors, the noted market research analyst suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro. In other words, the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in 1TB, 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB storage capacities.

Another reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that the iPhone 14 Pro models could carry steeper price tags than previous models. The ASP of the Pro models could go as high as 15 per cent to $1,000 - $1,050 for the iPhone 14 series compared to the ASP of the iPhone 13 series. The starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro in the U.S. is $999. Likewise, the iPhone 13 Pro Max price in the country starts at $1,099.

If the speculation surrounding a 10% price hike proves true, the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a starting price of $1,099. Likewise, the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be around $1,199. However, Apple is still mum on the price increase for the iPhone 14 Pro models.