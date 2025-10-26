Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning suffered a hard blow to the head during his team's 45-38 overtime victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The sophomore quarterback, who had been enjoying a career-best performance, was forced to leave the field in overtime after his helmet appeared to strike the turf during a 13-yard scramble.

He was assisted to the medical tent and did not return to the game, sparking fears that the injury could be season-ending.

Before the incident, Manning delivered one of his most impressive outings to date, completing 29 of 46 passes for 346 yards, throwing three touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

His efforts helped the Longhorns rally from a 17-point deficit, setting the stage for their dramatic win.

Texas Offers No Immediate Update On Manning's Condition

In his post-game comments, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that the team had no immediate update on Manning's condition.

Speaking to reporters, he said they would 'find out more when we get back to Austin'. No official diagnosis has been made public, and the extent of the head injury remains unclear.

Reports from CBS Sports confirmed that Manning entered the medical tent shortly after the hit and was later seen walking to the locker room. The Longhorns have not specified whether he is being evaluated for a concussion or any related injury.

The lack of clarity has fuelled speculation among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether the quarterback may have suffered a more serious issue.

Social media quickly filled with messages of concern and support for Manning as fans expressed worry about the severity of his injury and his potential recovery time.

Texas QB Arch Manning was helped to the medical tent in OT.



Moment Of Impact Leaves Fans And Teammates Concerned

The injury occurred during a crucial overtime play. Manning scrambled out of the pocket, ran for a first down and dived forward, with his helmet visibly bouncing off the turf as he landed.

The quarterback appeared momentarily shaken as teammates gathered around before trainers assisted him off the field.

CBS Sportscommentators noted the crowd's audible shift from celebration to silence as it became clear Manning would not re-enter the game.

Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell later replaced him and led Texas to the decisive overtime touchdown that sealed the win.

Protection Concerns Grow After Five Sacks On Manning

The injury has reignited debate over Texas' offensive line, which allowed Manning to be sacked five times during the game.

Analysts have pointed out that the heavy defensive pressure placed the young quarterback at constant risk throughout the match.

For the Longhorns, Manning's injury comes at a critical point in their College Football Playoff campaign.

The team has relied heavily on his passing strength and leadership this season, and his absence could significantly alter their momentum.

Despite Caldwell's success in closing out the win, questions remain over whether Texas can maintain consistency without their star quarterback.

Uncertainty Ahead Of Next Game Against Vanderbilt

As of Sunday morning, Texas officials have not released further details about Manning's recovery timetable.

Sarkisian indicated that the quarterback would undergo additional medical evaluations upon returning to Austin. His status for the upcoming game against Vanderbilt remains uncertain.

Manning's performance this season had placed him among early Heisman Trophy contenders, and any extended absence could prove costly for both his individual campaign and the team's championship ambitions.

Fans are now anxiously awaiting an official update on Arch Manning's injury to learn whether the hit marks a temporary setback or something more serious for the Texas star.