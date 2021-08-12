Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a home for themselves and their two children in California, but the family might have been living in New Zealand if the couple had gone through with their idea to move to the country.

Prior to the birth of their first child Archie in May 2019, Meghan and Harry were contemplating a move to New Zealand. The revelation was recently made by Governor-General Patsy Reddy, who represents Queen Elizabeth II in the Oceania country.

Reddy told the Associated Press that the royal couple had expressed an interest in moving to New Zealand during their royal tour of the South Pacific in 2018. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had left for a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji soon after announcing that they were expecting their first child.

"I thought they were a lovely couple, and I hope they've got a great future where they are," Reddy said about her interactions with the duo, who have since then quit royal duties and established an independent career.

Recalling their conversation about a possible move to New Zealand, Reddy said, "I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand."

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore,'" she added.

Reddy recalled that the Sussexes were impressed by the country's friendly locals and access to the outdoors. However, they were looking at how they might raise their family if they make the move.

"And, obviously, they've made some decisions since," Reddy said referring to them settling in the Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara. While talking about their new home in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year, Harry had said, "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close."