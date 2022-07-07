Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the trip from their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend to Wyoming to celebrate Fourth of July at Jackson Hole with their eldest child Archie.

According to Cosmopolitan, the family was there to visit friends and they also watched a 4th of July parade. One of the parade watchers saw the trio and posted photos of them on social media.

The netizen shared her encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie and wrote, "Funny story... we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade."

The post continued, "This big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family. I'm okay already, do you want us to move? (which of course we wouldn't do). He says 'Oh no, I just want you to know.' I thought, well it must be the Royal Family (very sarcastic thinking!)"

The parade-goer said that a minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived with Archie. The "big tough guy" was apparently their bodyguard.

"Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are so cute. We were right next to them and their friends," the netizen concluded.

Photos showed Archie with a baseball cap on and holding an American flag. At some point, he took off his cap and his curly wavy hair stood out. He was also pictured sucking on a lollipop.

The pictures did not show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's faces. But the woman with a wide hat squatting next to Archie looks like the former "Suits" star. Prince Harry was also photographed with a baseball cap on and his back to the camera.

Lilibet was nowhere to be seen during the family outing. Perhaps she stayed behind in California or was in Wyoming too but did not join to watch the parade.

This is a rare sighting of Archie in public with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The parents have been very private about sharing photos of their children with the world since they left their royal duties and relocated to California in January 2020.