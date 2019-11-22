Multiple reports have alleged that the duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are at war. They are often compared to one another and reports about their feud frequently appear in the media.

According to People, the royal mothers have been struggling with the rumours that claim that they are in some sort of competition. Instead, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are not feuding and hate being set up against each other by the world.

An insider told the publication that all the gossip and rumours are impacting the duchesses. They find themselves in a challenging position when they are pitted against each other. The source suggests that they are simply on "different paths," which explains their separate engagements.

"Meghan is very aware that Kate will be queen; their roles are very clear," the source said. "What's challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That's been challenging for both of them. Meghan has her life; Kate has hers."

On multiple occasions in the past, the two women have been seen sharing amicable warmth with each other. Even though they are not very close, they have been friendly at royal gatherings.

Both Kate and Meghan hail from very different backgrounds which provides them "little common ground" to be close enough. According to the source, Meghan was a "fully formed person" when she met Prince Harry. As for Kate, she was still studying when she met Prince William, the second in the line to the British throne, under his father, Prince Charles. The difference in their backgrounds influences their approach to public life. Meanwhile, family and children remain their priority. Each one of them, practice a different parenting style and it is quite evident.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louise, 1. And, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to six-month-old, Archie.

Ever since the release of ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," the feuding rumours between the members of the royal British family reignited. However, Katie Nicholl, a royal expert denied the rumours of a feud between Cambridges and Sussexes.

"I do know that Meghan and Kate have come to an agreement to get along, to make an effort, to be amiable and warm toward each other in public," she told Glamour.