Royal watchers assumed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" next week after the show hinted at its upcoming guests on social media.

The speculations came on Wednesday when the official Twitter page of the NBC talk show teased, "Guess who's making their talk show debut next Thursday? We'll give you a hint" alongside crown and necktie emojis.

Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday?



We'll give you a hint:👑👔#FallonTonight — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 7, 2022

Naturally, the emojis had people guessing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a sit-down chat about their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." In response, one shared a photo of the couple at the "Ripple of Hope" gala in New York on Dec. 6.

Is it? Please let it be true 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JunrzD7JiH — Sara (@Seraa) December 7, 2022

Another wrote, "Wow, maybe Harry or Meghan?" and a third chimed in, "Let it be Meghan and Harry."

Lastly, "OMG NOooooo ok I literally gonna cancel every single thing I am doing that night. I am in U.K. should it be night plan changes for me or day time. Love the two best humanitarians on the planet right now!"

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" according to Page Six. Instead, sources for the publication revealed the cast of the series "Young Royals" will be next week's guests.

"The Tonight Show" also confirmed the talk show debut of Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, two of the cast members of "Young Royals," on Dec. 15 in a separate tweet.

The excitement from the royal watchers to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on "The Tonight Show" is not surprising given previous reports that the Duchess of Sussex was initially booked to appear in September.

Sources at that time claimed that the former "Suits" star was set for an interview during a trip to New York with the Duke of Sussex for the UN General Assembly. However, that had to be scrapped in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

An insider said at that time, "Meghan was due on Fallon. I don't even know what she was going to talk about, but that's obviously cancelled now."

Regardless, royal watchers will learn more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story and their experiences in the U.K. as working royals through their Netflix docuseries. Three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" are out now and the remaining three will stream on Dec. 15.