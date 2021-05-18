Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot following a whirlwind romance that started around one and a half years ago.

TMZ, which was the first to report the news, said that sources with direct knowledge have confirmed that the couple tied the knot at Grande's home in the Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, California. According to the report, the ceremony was attended by family members from both sides, but there were less than 20 guests, and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.

A representative of the "7 Rings" musician later confirmed to People magazine that the low-key ceremony took place over the weekend. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the rep confirmed.

A source told People about the choice of location for the ceremony: "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house." The Disney alum had bought the house in June last year from Ellen DeGeneres.

Grande started dating the real estate agent in January last year, and they isolated together at her home in LA amid the coronavirus lockdown. Gomez made his first-ever public appearance in the video of "Stuck With U," a charity single released by Grande and Justin Bieber in May.

The duo got engaged just before Christmas last year after less than a year of being together. A source told Us Weekly at the time that spending the lockdown together played a huge role in their relationship.

"She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn't get to do in her past relationships," and "they are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider said.

A separate source told the outlet last month that the couple is planning a "very small and intimate affair," probably in California, in early summer. Another report in E! News also said that the two do not want a "huge extravagant event" and are "figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony."

Fast forward to today, Gomez and Grande are now husband and wife, and fans are eagerly waiting for them to release some pictures from their wedding ceremony.