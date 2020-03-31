Apart from her singing and acting talents, Ariana Grande is also known for her signature ponytail. However, hidden behind the tight and sleek ponytail is a base of voluminous and gorgeous curls, which the pop-star showed off to her fans in an Instagram post.

Ariana Grande, who is self-isolating like the rest of the world in the wake on coronavirus pandemic, let her hair loose for the home stay and shared a sneak peek of her natural bouncy locks with her fans. Grande is mostly seen in her signature high ponytail since she debuted it in 2014.

Sharing a candid picture of herself flaunting her naturally curly raven hair, the 26-year-old told her followers: "get a load a dis." The photograph showed the "Thank u, next" singer smiling lovingly at the camera with her hand rested under her chin.

The "Victorious" actress's mother Joan Grande left a sweet comment on the picture writing: "Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you..." In another comment, Joan wrote: "beyond stunning."

Grande had earlier revealed that she started wearing her hair in ponytail adding extensions because her natural hair was "completely destroyed" due to the bleach and dry process she had to follow for her character Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series "Victorious", reports USA Today.

Taking to Facebook in 2014, the actress wrote: "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down."

Grande has reportedly been joined in quarantine by her rumoured boyfriend- real estate agent Dalton Gomez. She has also been extending financial help to the people who are experiencing hardships because of the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. According to a Page Six report, the singer has been gifting her needy fans with $500 (£407.30) and $1,000 (£814.61) via Venmo, a mobile payment app, and even reached out to a fan to help cover their salary for a month.