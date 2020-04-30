Joan Grande, mum of pop star Ariana Grande, is furious after Tesla founder Elon Musk called for an end to the coronavirus lockdown in America.

Grande voiced her displeasure that Musk would be so inconsiderate or irresponsible as to suggest an end to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She called the Tesla mogul a "disgrace" and questioned his authenticity as a "person of science and technology" in a tweet.

"How incredibly irresponsible of you.... and you think you are a person of science and technology... you're a disgrace.... and now I have to get rid of my TESLAs... oh well...oh... and you clearly are not very smart!" Grande wrote and she even added the hashtag #BoycottTesla.

The 51-year-old commented on a tweet from the Tesla mogul in which he made it obvious that he is against the lockdown. On Wednesday Musk wrote all in capital letters "FREE AMERICA NOW." He followed up his anti-lockdown tweet with another in which he wrote "Give people their freedom back!" along with a link to a Wall Street Journal article that questioned if the lockdown actually saves lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. He added another reply in which he wrote: "Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don't put everyone under de facto house arrest."

Musk's tweet not only stirred a hateful response from Grande, but also from netizens. A couple of users called him "stupid" and another called him out for trying to be a medical professional.

Musk has been opposed to the lockdown and he made this even more known during a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday. According to BBC, he told investors that the stay-at-home orders are "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes." He said it goes against Constitutional rights and that it is "breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country." Musk furiously called for an end to the "outrage" and to "give people back their goddamn freedom."