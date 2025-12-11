The dramatic surveillance footage from Colombia has ignited an international firestorm, capturing the harrowing moment an armed robber attacked a woman. However, what caught many people's attention was that the woman had to fight the robber alone, even though she had a male companion.

The pair were standing in what appeared to be a currency exchange when, out of nowhere, a man with a knife approached them and aggressively attacked the woman. The man, who was initially with her, fled and hid in a nearby wall, prompting widespread fury across social media platforms, as many felt that he had abandoned her.

Viral Video: Robber Attacks Female Tourist in Colombia

Viral security footage captured on 6 December in Colombia and shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows two American tourists standing face to face outside a currency exchange, appearing to be waiting for something. Suddenly, a man arrives and attempts to cut her backpack strap to steal her belongings.

Her male companion surprisingly steps away and hides behind a nearby wall, so the woman has to fight the armed assailant on her own. Fortunately, since the incident happened on the roadway, a concerned passerby on a motorcycle stopped by and intervened to defend the woman.

He jumped into action and hit the robber with his helmet. A few other passersby also helped subdue the mugger.

When the struggle was over and everyone had left with the robber, the woman's male companion returned to comfort her. However, that was too late for those who witnessed him abandon her.

Public Fury Over the Male American Tourist's Actions

The viral video has elicited a unified reaction from social media users, commentators, and news outlets – everyone condemns the way the male tourist handled the situation. They criticised his lack of courage, saying he retreated and shielded himself rather than defending his female companion.

The global backlash targeting the still unidentified American tourist has been swift and brutal. Many went so far as to question his character and morals after he abandoned his female companion for his own safety.

'Weak men have made hard times,' one commented. Another said they expected the man to 'whack the guy' who attacked his female companion, but it turned out that he was a 'coward.'

Meanwhile, another said the incident was a product of raising a 'generation of feminine boys' and teaching the young generations that 'masculinity is toxic.' Some sarcastically said that he believed in 'gender equality', so he left her on her own.

The criticism is very rightly placed!



Fewer and fewer real men these days.



Realisation From the Incident

The viral video shifted the public discussion from the crime itself to relationship choices and gender roles. Several netizens said it was a reminder for the women to 'Choose your companions wisely.'

Many also agreed that it is men's responsibility to protect their woman and the male tourist definitely failed due to the brutal abandonment. Some also advised the unnamed woman to dump the man.

'Men are to be protectors. If she were my daughter, I would counsel her to end the relationship IMMEDIATELY,' @CarlHargrove wrote.

Meanwhile, another said that if the man in the video were their son, they would deny him.

The consensus was that true companionship is defined not only by happy times but also by the couple's unwavering support for each other, especially during tough times. The male tourist's actions exposed him as unfit for any loyal partnership.