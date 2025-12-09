The term 'Chinese fat prison' was popularised by the Instagram user eggeats, an Australian living in Japan and China. Based on their posts, it looks like a Chinese fat prison is a structured weight-loss programme that has gained attention online for its strict routine, low cost, and controlled environment, raising questions online about what daily life inside actually involves.

User eggeats' posts describe a month-long weight-loss programme that operates with a fixed schedule, mandatory classes, and a closed gate that remains locked at all hours. They shared that a 28-day stay costs less than £790 (Approximately $1000), which includes accommodation, meals, and daily exercise sessions.

Daily Routine and Structure

Eggeats explained that the day begins with a 7:30am wake-up call followed by an 8:00am weigh-in, setting a consistent pattern for all participants. The morning starts with aerobics, which lays the foundation for the physical activity expected throughout the programme. After this, lunch is served and is described as a healthy meal prepared as part of the daily schedule.

The afternoon continues with a weights class that appears to focus on strength-based training. An early dinner is provided before participants attend a HIIT session designed to maintain a high level of movement late in the day. The programme concludes with a spin class in the evening that is often described by viewers as rave-like due to its lighting and atmosphere.

Daily Measurements, End-of-Day Requirements

At around 7:30 in the evening, participants undergo a daily weigh-out, mirroring the morning routine. This measurement marks the formal end of the day and reflects the programme's emphasis on consistency and tracking. Participants follow this schedule every day except Sunday, where exercise is paused until a mandatory night spin class.

Why It Is Referred To As a Prison

Eggeats addressed the reason behind the name Chinese fat prison in a Q&A post that responded to repeated questions online. They stated that the gate is closed 24/7 and that participants cannot leave the premises without permission, which led to the informal label used on social media. They also noted that despite the restrictive environment, they personally viewed the routine as manageable and structured.

When asked about the intensity of the programme, eggeats explained that they work out around four hours a day. Across a typical week, this adds up to nineteen classes, excluding the Sunday morning rest period.

Food, Accommodation, and Accessibility

Users online questioned whether the programme provides food, and eggeats confirmed that three meals a day are included in the cost. They stated that the programme is open to foreigners and noted that they joined as an Australian participant without issue. They also mentioned that non-English speakers can take part, as trainers either speak English or have translators available.

Online Reaction and Viral Posts

One of the videos that pushed the topic into public view was captioned 'Does China hate fat people??' and received nearly 250,000 likes. Comments included remarks such as 'This actually seems like a rad vacation', 'Nobody seems fat?', 'This would actually change my life', and 'Need this asap. How can I enrol?'

Separate discussions emerged in the comment sections of multiple posts. Responses included 'Wait... less than $1000 for a month of food/shelter/exercise? That is cheaper than incarceration.' 'But why does it look so fun,' and 'Wow I actually love this omggggg so cool BRING IT TO AMERICA.' Others pointed out practical issues with comments such as '28 days is a lot. What adult can afford this?'