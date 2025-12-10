A team of Italian researchers has unveiled controversial satellite imagery which, they argue, exposes a vast subterranean infrastructure stretching deep beneath the Giza Plateau's Pyramid of Khafre.

The findings, which purport to show a network of shafts and chambers reaching depths of nearly a kilometre, have been met with immediate rejection by leading archaeologists, who argue the technology employed lacks the physical capability to penetrate solid rock at such a scale.

Radar Imagery and the 'Underground City'

At a press conference in Italy, Malanga and Biondi presented what they describe as 'compelling evidence' that beneath the Khafre Pyramid lies far more than bedrock.

Their team used a method based on Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Doppler tomography—originally developed for mapping tiny vibrations in stone—to produce 3D renderings of underground formations. According to their analysis, the radar data show multiple vertical shafts (cylinder‑shaped wells) descending deep into the earth, surrounded by what appear to be spiral staircases or sloping tunnels.

Above or around those shafts, the team claims to have identified large voids and complex networks of unknown corridors and chambers. One researcher stated that when the images are magnified, 'we will reveal that beneath it lies what can only be described as a true underground city.'

If verified, these structures would mark the largest subterranean find beneath any pyramid—not just small hidden corridors or empty shafts, but a multi‑layer complex reaching hundreds of metres below the surface.

The 'Hall of Records' Connection

The allure of a hidden complex beneath Giza is not new; it is a staple of alternative history that dates back nearly a century. This narrative of a buried archive bears a striking resemblance to the 'Hall of Records' legend, a theory championed by American mystic Edgar Cayce in the 1930s.

Cayce believed the records of Atlantis were waiting beneath the sands, a prediction that mainstream archaeology has consistently debunked. Yet, the allure of a hidden library remains potent. Malanga's description of an 'underground city' feeds directly into this century-old fascination, generating buzz that often outpaces the peer-review process.

Expert Pushback: The Physics of Radar

But many Egyptologists and radar experts have been quick to challenge the findings. Dr Zahi Hawass, a leading Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of antiquities, dismissed the claims as 'completely wrong' and lacking any scientific basis.

He argued that no radar device capable of such depth penetration has ever been used inside a pyramid, and no authorised archaeological mission is underway beneath Khafre.

Geophysicists support this scepticism. Radar specialist Lawrence Conyers of the University of Denver noted that the technology used simply cannot detect structures several hundred metres underground. In his view, such claims are 'a huge exaggeration.'

Radar waves suffer from attenuation—they lose energy as they travel through dense material. While Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) can see a few metres into sand or soil, penetrating hundreds of metres of solid limestone requires energy levels that satellite-based SAR cannot deliver with the resolution claimed by the Italian team.

@dailymail A team of Italian scientists took the world by storm when they announced the discovery of a colossal underground complex plunging nearly 3,500 feet beneath Egypt's Giza Plateau and linking chambers the size of city blocks. Now the radar engineer who developed the imaging method, has gone public with evidence that he said leaves little room for doubt. In a new interview on Jesse Michels' American Alchemy podcast, Biondi revealed that four independent satellite operators, Umbra, Capella Space, ICEYE and Italy's Cosmo-SkyMed, all returned identical raw tomography data showing the same structures. Find out more at DailyMail #news #mystery #world #history ♬ original sound - Daily Mail - Daily Mail

Verified Discoveries vs Speculation

There is a massive difference between these sweeping claims and what technology has actually found so far. For instance, the ScanPyramids Project used muon imaging—a technique utilising cosmic ray particles that can pass through stone much easier than radar waves—to detect a large void inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

But those proven voids are modest in scale and lie just tens of metres below ground. They fall far short of the vast, multi‑kilometre network now being claimed.

At present, the alleged '3,500‑foot underground complex' remains unverified: it is based on radar data interpretation and speculative 3D reconstructions, with no physical excavation, peer-reviewed publication, or archaeological confirmation yet underway.

The Quest Ahead: Verification — or Silence

The claims, if validated, would represent one of the most transformative discoveries in Egyptology and human history. On the other hand, history has shown the dangers of conflating cutting‑edge tech with speculative reconstruction.

Without physical access, excavation, or independent verification, the alleged network remains firmly in the realm of hypothesis, albeit a provocative one.

For now, the world watches, caught between the allure of ancient mysteries and the demands of scientific rigour.