Armie Hammer has issued an apology to the people of the Cayman Islands over a leaked video that showed him calling a lingerie-clad woman "Miss Cayman."

The "Man from U.N.C.L.E." star sent an audio message to the Cayman Compass where he clarified the identity of the woman in the video. He said she is not Miss Cayman and admitted that he does not even know who the beauty queen is.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused," Hammer said.

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organisation, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he added.

The woman in the video was in a provocative position and her face was not shown. Nevertheless, the clip stirred media attention and was denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee. Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee said the "depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that the organisation stands for."

The woman does not represent the primary objective of Miss Cayman, which is to "be a role model for young Caymanian women, and the way the woman was portrayed in the video contradicts those values." The committee then requested that Hammer "immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social media channels."

"The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant," reads the statement from the committee posted on Instagram.

"The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS)."

In the alleged video, Hammer reportedly complained about having to go back to the Cayman Islands, where he is currently holed up with his two children with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. He said it "s*cks" but "there are a few silver linings like f***ing Miss Cayman again" while he is there.