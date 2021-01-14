Armie Hammer responded to the salacious claims about his sex life in a statement sent to several online publications on Wednesday.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star refused to offer any explanation about the leaked disturbing DMs he allegedly wrote. Instead, he said these attacks against him on social media poses problems for his family, especially for his children. Thus, in the wake of the scandal, he has decided to stay with them in the Cayman Islands and not travel for work.

"I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said and shared that Lionsgate is supporting him in his decision and for that he is grateful.

Hammer was supposed to shoot the action comedy film "Shotgun Wedding" opposite Jennifer Lopez. His role in the movie will now have to be recast.

"Given the imminent start date of 'Shotgun Wedding,' Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a production spokesperson told ET Canada.

The messages in question were leaked by an anonymous social media account under the name of the House of Effie on Sunday. It showed a series of screenshots that detailed disturbing and violent sexual fantasies Hammer allegedly wrote to a woman.

The said DMs were sent between October 2016 and February 2020 and included talks about BDSM and cannibalism. In one of the messages, the 34-year-old "Rebecca" star allegedly told the woman that he wants to "cut off her toe" and keep it in his pocket so he would always have a piece of her in his possession. He purportedly also told her, "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, whom Hammer briefly dated in August after his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, responded to rebuttals that the DMs are fake. She said they are real and even hinted that his disturbing sexual fantasies are the reason she blocked him on Instagram in September.