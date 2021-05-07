Armie Hammer has been lying low in the wake of sexual abuse accusations from his former partners. This week, he was finally spotted in public in the Cayman Islands with a group of women.

Photos shared by Page Six on Thursday showed the "Call Me By Your Name" star at Macabuca Bar & Grill. He sat close to an older couple while three other women (one older) accompanied them at the table.

The actor dressed casually in a gray shirt, shorts, and a pair of dark sunglasses. An eyewitness claimed the mood was "super chill" and "casual" while the photo agency referred to the three other women as "just friends."

This is the first time Hammer has been seen in public since he dodged allegations of sexual abuse early this year. He has reportedly been holed up in the Cayman Islands where his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two kids, Harper 6, and Ford, 4, have been spending most of their time since the start of the pandemic last year.

The 34-year old "Rebecca" star is said to be under investigation by the LAPD after a 24-year old woman named Effie Angelova accused him of rape in March. She said they met on Facebook in 2016 and were in a four-year relationship, during which he allegedly "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

Angelova claimed the abuse turned into rape on April 24, 2017. At the time when she was only 20 years old, and remembered how Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and left her with bruises. She said the actor "became increasingly more violent" as she thought he was going to kill her.

The actor's attorney denied the rape allegations and said he was in a consensual relationship with the complainant. The lawyer said in a statement that "all his interactions and every other sexual partner of his for that matter, have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Aside from Angelova, Hammer's ex-girlfriends Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich also came forward with their own experiences of sexual abuse. Lorenze said he carved his initial into her lower hip with a knife.

The allegations have led to Hammer dropping out of several movie projects including "Shotgun Wedding" with Jennifer Lopez. The actor said he "welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight" regarding the accusations.