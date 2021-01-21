Model Paige Lorenze claimed Armie Hammer was serious about finding a doctor who can remove her ribs because he wanted to cook and eat them.

The 22-year old, who dated the "Rebecca" star from August to December 2020, seemed to confirm that those leaked DM's from the actor about cannibalism are true. She said he brought up cannibalism "multiple times" when they were together. She added that he was "100 percent serious" in removing her ribs and "wanted to find a doctor that would remove" them.

"He was telling me you can remove the bottom ribs so he could smoke them, cook them and eat them. He kept saying 'You don't need them,'" Lorenze said in an interview with Star Magazine.

The model also recalled the "extremely painful" experience when Hammer carved the letter "A" into her skin using a knife. He reportedly later boasted about the deed to his friends.

Lorenze shared that the 34-year-old "Call Me By Your Name" star was a charmer at first. But he slowly eased her "into darker and darker things." She claimed that Hammer manipulated her and the "scary part" was that she liked him. Regardless, her relationship with the actor had been "traumatic" as she revealed that she is seeing a therapist because of it.

"Consent is really complex, and saying yes to something does not negate the trauma you might be burdened with after the fact," she said.

Aside from Lorenze, another of Hammer's ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich, told the Daily Mail that he was into "master-slave fetishes." He quickly manipulated her into playing along with his fetishes. She said that he often fantasises about cannibalism and "was into saying he wants to break one of your ribs and eat it. Like barbecue it and eat it."

"In terms of the BDSM stuff, he made that pretty clear that it is something he is interested in very early on in the relationship and he referenced breaking my ribs often," she said.

Like Lorenze, Vucekovich said the four months that she was with Hammer have also been traumatic. She had to check into a 30-day intensive therapy course for PTSD and trauma to deal with the "warped relationship" after they broke up.