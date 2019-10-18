Arnold Schwarzenegger briefly talked about politics during an interview with Graham Norton on Friday, to talk about his latest film, "Terminator: Dark Fate."

In the interview, the show host asked the 72-year-old veteran actor if he feels disappointed that he cannot run for U.S. President because he is Austrian. "The Terminator" star said "of course," and added that "it would have been great to jump in and run."

Schwarzenegger has enjoyed the benefits of being an American citizen since 1983. However, he said that becoming the next U.S. President is the only thing that he cannot do in a country where different nationalities go to find a greener pasture.

"It's the only thing I can't do in America. Everything else I've done is because it is in America, it's the land of opportunity," the actor said during the guest appearance on "The Graham Norton Show".

Schwarzenegger, a former professional bodybuilder, served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He is widely known as "The Governator." Despite his political background, he said that he never saw himself as a politician. Instead, he thought of himself as a public servant. He also admitted that he hates politics.

"I hate politics. Even when I was Governor (of California), I never considered myself a politician. I was a public servant who created policies to make things better for people," Schwarzenegger told Norton.

This is not the only time the actor expressed his interest to run for U.S president. In 2016, he also brought up being an Austrian as the only hindrance to him becoming eligible as a presidential candidate.

"If I'd been born in America, I would've run. Because now? This was a very good time to get in the race," Schwarzenegger said, in his cover interview for Adweek. He also admitted that he hates politics but loves policy.

Fans have even petitioned for the Hollywood actor to run for president to replace Donald Trump. It is public knowledge that he does not like the current U.S. President. Schwarzenegger has been calling out Trump's decisions for the country with several videos posted on Twitter.