Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the Gunners' upcoming match against Brighton, originally scheduled on Saturday, has been postponed.

The club has closed their training ground and all their staff members who had been in contact with Arteta recently are instructed to self-isolate.

On Friday, the Premier League authorities will hold an emergency meeting with all the clubs to discuss their future fixtures.

The 37-year old Spanish coach admitted that he is disappointed with the test results. He also said that as soon as he is allowed, he will return to work.

According to Arsenal officials, a significant number of people are expected to self-isolate, which includes their entire first-team squad.

Shortly after the confirmation of Arteta's COVID-19 infection, Brighton announced that their game against Arsenal has been postponed. The probable date of the fixture is yet to be announced.

It is understood that all the 20 Premier League clubs are willing to decide on a unified strategy. It is expected that one of the possible options that might be discussed during Friday's meeting would be the postponement all of the fixtures scheduled this weekend.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said, "The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows."

Additionally, Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City, originally scheduled on Wednesday, was postponed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Numerous Arsenal players opted for self-isolation ever since Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the 52-year old Marinakis met a few of Arsenal's players when the Gunners played against the Greek side during their Europa League match just two weeks ago.

On the other hand, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been sent for self-isolation as a precaution after a member of his family displayed symptoms of COVID-19. Mendy's family member has been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, three Leicester City players have also shown symptoms of the virus. As a result, they are self-isolated.