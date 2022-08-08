Mikel Arteta confirmed he is expecting more players to join Arsenal in the coming weeks after the Gunners' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday. The north London club opened their Premier League campaign with a convincing win, which was aided by new arrivals Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Spanish coach has signed five players thus far, but a midfielder and a wide forward are still on the manager's wanted list. The Gunners have been linked with a number of players like PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Wolves' Pedro Neto, but are yet to submit a formal offer.

The Athetic's David Ornstein confirmed Arteta's desire to sign a winger before transfer deadline day, but was unable to reveal specific targets. Raphinha was on top of Arsenal's wanted list until they lost out to FC Barcelona for the Brazilian, but they are yet to act on an alternative plan thus far.

"They want to do more business, I think they want to add a winger to what they've got and if they manage to get somebody in, I think they'll be pretty happy," Ornstein told NBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans remains a top target for the Gunners. Despite strong interest from Arsenal and the player's desire to move to the Emirates Stadium, the north Londoners are yet to make a formal offer to the Foxes, who value the Belgium international at around £30 million.

"Youri Tielemans is a player Arsenal like. Leicester City would sell with only a year to go on his contract, but there's no movement on that one yet and I think Arsenal would need to let someone go if they're to bring someone in," Ornstein added.

Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen. The 25-year-old had a stellar 2021-22 campaign for the Hammers, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 13 in 50 games in all competitions.

The East London club has no intention of letting Bowen leave this summer, but will demand £75 million if interested suitors arrive with an offer. The Gunners have made an initial enquiry over his availability, however, the Hammers' hefty demands is likely to keep them at bay.

Peter O'Rourke told Give Me Sport that Jarrod Bowen would surely be flattered to have a club like Arsenal showing interest in him. "But I think he's happy with West Ham and I think West Ham are happy with him, so I can't see anything happening this summer."