Ashley Graham welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Justin Ervin on Saturday.

The supermodel shared the good news to her Instagram stories on Monday, and Justin Ervin reposted the message. Graham wrote in the story, "At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020," adding a blue heart and a link to her spouse's Instagram account.

The 32-year-old model did not share any further information. She disclosed months ago that she was expecting a boy, and had been sharing several pictures of her pregnancy on social media. Answering a round of rapid-fire questions on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Graham had revealed: "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!"

She had revealed her pregnancy on the couple's ninth wedding anniversary in August. In a video that Graham uploaded on Instagram, she and her cinematographer husband said "surprise" while zooming out to show the baby bump. Graham captioned the video: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had recently posed with her baby bump for the January issue of Vogue magazine. In the cover story, Graham had revealed that the baby was due for January 11. "He'll be a Capricorn—just like his dad," she had said. And though the baby was born a week after he was due, he is still a Capricorn.

The plus-sized model who has been a vocal proponent for body positivity continued her advocacy during her pregnancy. Flaunting her stretch marks in an Instagram post, the bikini model wrote: "same same but a little different." In another clip of her growing baby bump, Graham wrote: "Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community."