Ashton Kutcher's message of support for Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday was met with scepticism from netizens who claimed that she is only kind to celebrities like himself.

The "That '70s Show" alum talked about his personal experience with DeGeneres on Twitter. He said that she and her team have only ever treated him and his team with respect and kindness.

"She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes," Kutcher wrote.

Netizens responded to his tweet by reminding him that the "Finding Dory" star is only kind to A-list personalities. They said the complaints about her and the "toxic work environment" behind the scenes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" come from her staff.

"Yes because you are a celebrity," one person commented to which Kutcher replied, "But it extends to my team and people she didn't even know I work with."

"Oh she treats billionaire A list guests well? You don't say," one person noted to which the actor clarified that he is "not a billionaire" and that DeGeneres' kind treatment extends to his team and others as well.

Kutcher continued to speak to fans through his twitter thread and even acknowledged that "people should be held accountable for THEIR actions." He also reminded another that those individuals targeted by the complaints should be "held accountable."

Ashton the point is not her team handled a celebrity but how their team behaved with their own team members



The "Two and a Half Men" star then encouraged users to a little social media activity. He asked them to give a heart emoji if they have made mistakes, to retweet if they have learned from their mistakes, and to comment if they are perfect.

Kutcher is not the only celebrity who shared their support for DeGeneres. Katy Perry and Kevin Hart also recently spoke from experience and said they have good memories of the show and with the comedian. Portia de Rossi, Jerry O'Connell, Scooter Braun, and Diane Keaton also support the actress.

Meanwhile, former staff on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" confirmed complaints of toxicity in the environment. Ex-show DJ Tony Okungbowa said he experienced and felt it and former show producer Hedda Muskat claimed the actress was around when her team committed said toxicity.