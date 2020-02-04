Despite the shocking allegations that Demi Moore levelled against him in her memoir, Ashton Kutcher says there is no bad blood between him and his ex-wife.

Talking on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, the "No Strings Attached" actor said about his former wife: "We don't hang out. It's all good, we don't hang out."

The 41-year-old claimed that he "loves" Demi Moore's three daughters with Bruce Willis- Rumer, 31; Scout, 28; and Tallulah Willis, 26. He even attempts to make "a really conscious effort to stay in touch with" them, reports Cosmopolitan.

"It was eight years. Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. ... When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school. I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," Ashton Kutcher said.

He added that he doesn't force it because he never considered himself their primary father figure during his eight years of marriage with Moore.

"I loved them and I'm never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they're pursuing. I think you try. At the same time, I'm not their father," Kutcher said.

"I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect for Bruce (Willis) and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. So if they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not gonna force it upon them, but they all do and it's great," said Kutcher, who now shares two children with wife Mila Kunis.

His statement comes months after Moore released her memoir "Inside Out," and Kutcher made his contact number public on social media asking his followers to text him for the "truth."

For truth text me. 1 (319) 519-0576 September 25, 2019

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," he had written at the time.

In the memoir that she released in September, Moore had made serious accusations against Kutcher including that he cheated on her twice, and even claimed she indulged in three-way sex during their marriage to please Kutcher. "I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be," she wrote in the book.

Moore and Kutcher started having troubles in their marriage after she had a miscarriage at six months due to alcohol and drug addiction and their attempts at IVF also failed. Kutcher moved out of their home in 2011, and the couple officially got divorced two years later.

Kutcher tied the knot with "Friends with Benefits" actress Mila Kunis in 2015, and shares two children with her- daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitry, 2.