Actor Ashton Kutcher took a dig at his ex-wife Demi Moore in a cryptic post on Twitter and also made his contact number public, asking followers to text him if they want to know the real "truth".

This comes a day after Demi Moore released her tell-all memoir "Inside Out", in which she claimed Ashton Kutcher pursued her for having two threesomes in their marriage and later used them as an excuse for cheating.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," the 41-year-old actor wrote in a tweet.

He followed it by another tweet of a quote of his father Larry Kutcher that read "Life is Good-Larry Kutcher". The "No Strings Attached" actor also shared a contact number in a post and asked followers to text him for "truth".

The 56-year-old actress made serious accusations against her husband of eight years in her memoir and said she regrets making the "mistake" of engaging in three-way sex with Kutcher.

"I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be," she wrote. She also said her relationship with the actor felt perfect at first when they met at a mutual friend's party in 2003. Trouble, however began after she miscarried their baby at six months due to alcohol and drugs addiction, and their attempts at IVF also failed.

She also accuses Kutcher of cheating her twice and claimed her former husband wasn't entirely apologetic for infidelity and blamed their three-way tryst for the act, reports Radar Online.

In the memoir, the actress mentioned that Kutcher moved out of their home in 2011, and the couple officially got divorced two years later. While Moore hasn't publicly dated anyone since their split, Kutcher married "Friends with Benefits" actress Mila Kunis in 2015. The couple share two children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitry.