It will probably be some time before the "Assassin's Creed: Codename Red" release date gets announced. After all, the game was just recently announced during this year's Assassin's Creed celebration event, which surprised fans of the series by revealing that multiple games are currently in development.

These include the "Assassin's Creed: Mirage," which will be set in ninth-century Baghdad and follows the story of a much younger Basim, and two other Assassin's Creed games named "Codename Hexe" and "Codename Jade." But perhaps the biggest reveal during the event is the "Assassin's Creed: Codename Red," which will be set in the blood-soaked lands of feudal Japan, home to the samurai and the shinobi.

Bear in mind that the upcoming game was just confirmed this month, which explains the dearth of information about the topic. This is what we know so far about the upcoming title.

'Assassin's Creed Red' is the franchise's next big title

Following the success of 2020's "Valhalla," the upcoming "Assassin's Creed: Codename Red" will be the franchise's next major game. Developer Marc-Alexis Cote, who is also the producer and creative director on some of the best games of the series, called Codename Red as Ubisoft's "next premium flagship title" and teased that it will be "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed," according to GamesRadar.

'Assassin's Creed Codename Red' setting

As a stealth-based series, fans have been longing for a title set in Japan since the original game was released in 2007, according to Dexerto.com. After all, Japan is also known for its stealth-based class of fighters, the shinobi or ninja.

Surprisingly, Assassins Creed has explored more than 10 different locations worldwide but has never set foot in Japan until now. Now that fans finally got what they wished for in the upcoming title, which has been named "Assassin's Creed Japan" by some fans, the open-world RPG title will likely prove incredibly popular. Marc-Alexis Cote said that the upcoming title will "let players explore one of their most awaited settings ever on the franchise, Feudal Japan" and get the chance to "live a very powerful Shinobi fantasy."

'Assassin's Creed Red' development

The upcoming title is in development at Ubisoft Quebec, which also led the development of 2015's "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" and 2018's "Assassin's Creed Odyssey." Recent reports say that while Ubisoft Quebe will lead the development of "Assassin's Creed Codename Red," it will receive assistance from "Ubisoft Japan and outside cultural consultants to maintain authenticity and sensitivity," according to GameRant.

It's probably too early to speculate about the "Assassin's Creed: Codename Red" release date for now. In the meantime, here's the brief trailer of the upcoming title.