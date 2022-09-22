In the "Warhammer 40,000" universe, Orks have long been considered the enemy that must be eliminated. But for fans who are wondering what it might be like to experience the game through the eyes of the Orks, then the upcoming "Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef" fits the bill. Here's what fans need to know about the game.

'Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef' overview

Rogueside's fun-filled 2D platformer "Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef" offers a totally new experience even for long-time fans of the franchise as it lets them experience the battle from the Ork's perspective. The game thrust players as the leader of an Orks army that is set to invade Luteus Prime, Dexerto.com.

Achieving the goal is made more challenging with Luteus Alpha's overlord, Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka, snatching away the Orks leader's prized hair squig. The battle is bound to heat up as it now becomes one of honour and vengeance.

"For many centuries, the planet of Luteus Alpha has been producing much-needed materiel for the wars raging on in the Armageddon sector. Many are drawn to the planet, and so is the great Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka. Upon arriving on the planet, Gutrekka took your most precious hair squig. Filled with vengeance, you've sworn to do anything it takes to return your hair squig, and prove who is the strongest! And so your adventure on Luteus Prime begins," the brief description of the game reads.

'Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef' release date and platforms

Fortunately for fans, there's only less than a month of waiting to endure before the "Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef" release date arrives. The game is slated for launch on October 20, 2022.

The upcoming game will be launched on multiple platforms. These include PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

For those who just can't wait to get their hands on the game, a demo version can be downloaded from Steam. Meanwhile, enjoy some of the "Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef" trailer below.