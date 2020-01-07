Singapore police arrested Paul Leslie Quirk on January 4 for the suspected murder of his wife, Christina Khoo Gek Hwa. Police found Khoo unresponsive in the couple's apartment at Esparina Residences condominium in Compassvale Bow. Quirk appeared for a short first hearing and will appear in court again on January 24. Local media reported that if found guilty of the murder, Quirk could be sentenced to death.

On January 3, police responded to a call for assistance at the condominium. Upon reaching the third-floor apartment, the police found the 43-year-old Khoo unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive the woman but she was declared dead on the scene.

After an investigation was launched, the police arrested the 48-year-old Quirk. A preliminary investigation revealed the relationship between Quirk and Khoo as that of husband and wife. Quirk was charged for the murder of Khoo.

Appearing in court, Quirk reportedly looked emotionless. A very short hearing was only done to set the next hearing date, giving the police more time to investigate Khoo's death. Quirk will remain in Changi Prison's medical centre for psychiatric observation, the court ruled.

The Straits Times reported that Khoo and Quirk shared the apartment and were often visited by a young boy they referred to as their son. Khoo was married once before she tied the knot with Quirk. The police reportedly also found a dead white dog murdered at the foot of the block.

The Australian podiatrist from Melbourne had moved to Singapore in 2016. He married Khoo on August 8, 2017. August 8 was a significant date for the couple, as both partners were born on August 8. According to his Facebook page, Quirk worked at Tan Tock Seng Hospital until November 2017. Khoo worked as the consultant at a management consulting firm based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The reason behind Khoo's murder remains unknown. Further investigation is aimed at proving Quirk's involvement in the murder. Singapore is one of the countries which uphold capital punishment for certain crimes. Quirk could face the gallows if found guilty.