Sean McVay's aggressive coaching philosophy spectacularly backfired. The Los Angeles Rams are now locked out of contention for the NFC's top seed after a controversial decision in Week 5 that the head coach later admitted was 'a bad call'.

The Rams, despite being arguably the best team in the NFC West, find themselves stuck in third place. They are headed to the playoffs as either the 5 or 6 seed, all because McVay refused to even consider a tie against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on 3 October.

How a Tie Could Have Changed Everything

If the Rams had settled for a tie in Week 5 and everything else stayed the same, Los Angeles would only need to beat the Falcons and Cardinals, plus a 49ers victory over the Seahawks, to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, Turf Show Times reported.

Instead, LA cannot do better than a 5-seed. They'll likely spend their entire playoff run on the road.

The decision came on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 11-yard line with 3:41 remaining in overtime. McVay chose to go for the first down rather than attempt a 28-yard field goal that would have had a 98 per cent success rate.

Running back Kyren Williams was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. This handed the 49ers possession and eventually the win.

What a Tie Would Have Accomplished

Yahoo! Sports reported that a tie would have accomplished two critical objectives. It would have prevented the 49ers from gaining a valuable divisional win whilst keeping the Rams alive for the top seed.

With both teams tied 26-26 after a field goal, LA would have needed to prevent San Francisco from getting into field goal range with backup quarterback Mac Jones under centre. The 49ers had punted on four of their last eight drives, making it roughly a 50-50 proposition.

Instead, the Rams are letting the 49ers and Seahawks decide who wins the division whilst LA prepares for a difficult road through the playoffs.

McVay Welcomes Second Son During Playoff Push

Whilst McVay's playoff positioning has taken a hit, the 39-year-old coach experienced a personal high this month. He and wife Veronika Khomyn welcomed their second son, Christian Alexander McVay, on 16 December, Athlon Sports reported.

The timing couldn't have been more hectic. The Rams had just clinched a playoff berth and the coach admitted he was running on very little sleep.

Christian joins the couple's first son, Jordan John McVay, who was born in October 2023. Jordan's middle name honours McVay's late grandfather, John McVay, who served as the New York Giants head coach from 1976 to 1978 before becoming a successful NFL executive with the San Francisco 49ers.

Khomyn, a former model from Ukraine and now a real estate agent, has remained largely out of the spotlight despite her husband's high-profile career. The couple married in June 2022, the same year McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory.

Aggressive Philosophy Now Under Question

McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when hired at age 30 in 2017. He built his reputation on aggressive, innovative offensive schemes. But that same aggression may have cost his team dearly.

'To not consider the possible outcomes of a tie is not just a poor strategy, it's a lack of strategy,' Turf Show Times wrote in their analysis. 'It's avoiding strategy.'

The Rams' special teams struggles compounded the problem. LA had already allowed a blocked extra point earlier in the game, their fourth blocked kick in five games at that point in the season.

Even 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, McVay's former colleague, defended the decision during his Friday conference call, saying he would have made the same call.

What's Next for the Rams

With the Rams eliminated from NFC West contention after San Francisco's victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, McVay faces questions about whether to rest starters like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua in the remaining games.

The difference between the 5 and 6 seeds historically means little. Victories against the Falcons and Cardinals would guarantee LA avoids a wild-card game against either the Philadelphia Eagles or Chicago Bears.

For a coach who has made the playoffs in five of his first six seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2021, the lesson from Week 5 may prove expensive. As McVay juggles fatherhood with two young sons and a playoff run, the decision that 'wasn't even a thought' continues to haunt the Rams' championship aspirations.