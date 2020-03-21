Baby Archie is going to turn one in less than two months from now. Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II has it seems set sight on an adorable gift for the baby. Currently Archie is with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada.

A source spoke about the monarch's plans for baby Archie's very special birthday. "The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse," the source revealed, adding that "Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home" that "keep him occupied for hours." the source said speaking to Us Weekly.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm, He's been the dream," said the former "Suits" star about her son previously.

Even Harry gushed about his baby son at the time of his birth. "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine," the 35-year-old prince had said.

Earlier, in November last year, a source told the publication that baby Archie is reaching major milestones. "He's a strong baby and you can tell he's super smart. He can sit up without support and roll over, and he's almost crawling. He can't talk yet, but he's trying!" the source said.

The insider added that Archie's first word could be "Dada." "When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, 'Pick me up!' You can tell Archie's going to be a social butterfly. He's at his happiest when he's around people," the source said.

Archie's parents announced their decision to step down from being senior royals in January. The couple along with their son are now living in Vancouver Island in Canada. But, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II is "heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson."