It was announced just Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth II will be relocating her camp from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle amid coronavirus outbreak. While the 93-year-old monarch is in good health, this happens to be a precautionary move. However, before she officially cancels all her engagements, the queen carried out her final engagement on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II met two Navy officers for her final royal engagement before suspending to Windsor castle. The meeting took place at her official London residence Buckingham Palace where she welcomed Captain Angus Essenhigh, the new Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy warship HMS Queen Elizabeth, and his predecessor Commodore Steven Moorhouse.

During the meeting, the persons took precautionary measures and avoided handshakes and bowed down to each other for greeting. Meanwhile, they had a chat with the queen in the private audience room of the Queen's London room.

Following this meeting, the queen will be heading to Windsor Castle on Thursday. As per the UK government's advisory, she will be self-isolating herself amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of cases continues to rise in the UK. So far, the total confirmed cases are 1,950 and the death toll has reached 71.

Previously, it was announced that the upcoming garden parties at Buckingham Palace have also been called off. The annual Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled.

Unlike Buckingham Palace, the monarch will now be living with reduced household staff at the Berkshire residence. The trip comes a week earlier than her planned Easter break. However, now the queen will be staying at her ancestral home until new advisory by the UK government is issued.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to the Queen's diary. Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," a statement by palace reads.