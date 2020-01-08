Having now returned to the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Canada House in London to thank them for their hospitality during their two-month-long vacation in the country. During their visit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that their seven-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was extremely impressed by Canada.

As their first public appearance and royal duty, the royal couple met with Janice Charette, the High Commission in Canada House, London. Here they spent time and took an opportunity to thank the people of Canada for the warmth they showed while they enjoyed their Christmas holidays privately, away from the rest of the royal family. As they addressed the staff, the diplomats, and the crowd at the Canada House, they revealed a few details from their trip, which was kept completely discreet. They talked about what made their experience absolutely incredible and what aspect of Canada left baby Archie completely awestruck.

"What a wonderful place you live in. Thank you so much, not that any of you had that much to do with it, but the warmth and hospitality we were shown while there was unbelievable, and that's exactly why we chose Canada," Prince Harry told the crowd as quoted by Hello.

The prince then joked about Meghan completing his thoughts in French. To which she responded "No!" and the crowd laughed.

"And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us," the 38-year-old duchess added.

The Sussexes announced their six-week break in November and took off immediately after Remembrance Day. They were joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. While not many details are known about their Canadian sojourn, it is said that the couple went on a hike in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park on New Year's Day. They even met a group of friends that includes Meghan's former co-star Abigail Spencer.