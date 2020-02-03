Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for BAFTAs 2020 on Sunday and looked nothing short of fairy tale prince and princess. The 73rd British Academy Film Awards was held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It honoured the best British and foreign films of 2019. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge joined a host A-list celebrities.

For the event, Kate Middleton dazzled in an opulent white gown on the red carpet with intricate motifs and shimmering details featuring hibiscus design, the national flower of the country. According to E! Online, Middleton who looked like a true princess wore a white gown by Alexander McQueen. The royal mother recycled the attire that she first wore in Malaysia, in 2012 for a state dinner.

For Sunday's event, the Duchess of Cambridge chose an elegant look with a neatly tied-back braided bun in a flowing off-the-shoulder gown. As per What Kate Wore, she teamed her dress with $675 sparkling gold Jimmy Choo Romy 100 dégradé glittered suede pumps and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and a necklace. She accessorised it at $595 Anya Hindmarch Marano sparkly box clutch.

The Duke and Duchess meet Micheal Ward, winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his fellow nominees #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/q9ciPObaE4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 3, 2020

As for the Duke of Cambridge, he looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010 presented the award of the highest honour -- the Fellowship Award at the annual ceremony with his wife to "Star Wars" producer Kathleen Kennedy.

The 66-year-old American film producer has contributed massively to the film industry with stellar movies like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Last Airbender," "Brief History of Time," "Schindler's List" and most recently "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Kate made her first appearance in BAFTAs in the year 2017 where she stunned in a floral gown by Alexander McQueen. In 2018, when she was still pregnant with Prince Louis, she wore Jenny Peckham emerald green ensemble.

Among other celebrities, Olivia Colman, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, and Margot Robbie were in attendance at BAFTAs 2020.